Jose Mourinho, manager of Totttenham, interviewed himself to give the transfer update on the deadline

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham, started his press conference on Friday in a bizarre way by interviewing himself.

The Spurs boss was in front of the media on Sunday before meeting Man City in the Premier League.

It was before 11:00 p.m. before the transfer window closed, and Mourinho preceded the questions posed by journalists present.

He said, “First question, do you expect a player to arrive by the end of the market? First answer no.

“Let’s go, second question … are you satisfied with your market? Yes, I am.

“Third question. Don’t you want a striker “

Spurs have been desperately trying to find a replacement for Harry Kane that is due to fail by April and have targeted Olivier Giroud, Krzysztof Piatek and Willian Jose.

Chelsea has confirmed that Giroud is not allowed to leave, Piatek has gone to Hertha Berlin and Spurs has been unwilling to pay the fee Real Sociedad had asked for Jose.

This means that there will be no further arrivals unless there is a late development before the 11:00 p.m. deadline.

Although he had already answered these questions, he was asked again about the expected deals before closing the window.

“I do not expect. The market is open, so anything can happen, but I don’t expect it, ”said Mourinho.

“I’m happy, but the next question is:” And a striker “? I have to answer, it would be better with a striker.

“Yes, we need a striker to have a better squad to master the big challenges in three different competitions.

“But we want to do something so that we don’t solve the problems of today or tomorrow, but things that are also good for the future.

“Given the difficulties of the market in January, it was really difficult to find a striker who can solve not only today’s problems, but also the future of the team.

“So we probably won’t.”