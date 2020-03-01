Jose Mourinho phone calls on Tottenham players to be additional ‘ruthless’ and claims they had been ‘naïve, much too wonderful and far too soft’ in defeat to Wolves

Jose Mourinho accused his Tottenham players of remaining ‘too nice’ in their three-2 defeat at residence to Wolves on Sunday.

Spurs’ hopes of qualifying for up coming season’s Champions League suffered a setback with the website visitors scoring two times in the next 50 percent and coming again from from two-1 down.

Getty Photos – Getty Tottenham allow slip a two-one lead to eliminate three-two

Matt Doherty cancelled out Steven Bergwijn’s opener but a lovely curling effort and hard work by Serge Aurier set Mourinho’s guys ahead at the crack.

But Diogo Jota levelled the activity on 57 minutes before Raul Jimenez’s strike on the counter-attack sealed the win that sees Wolves go previously mentioned Spurs in the Premier League table.

The Spurs manager then reported his gamers necessary to be additional ruthless, nonetheless, not in an attacking feeling.

Mourinho thinks additional could have been performed to protect against the the Wolves assaults that led to their plans materialising and advised the readers had been a lot more streetwise.

He advised talkSPORT’s Ian Abrahams: “I really do not think we deserved to get rid of the match and obviously when you have that sensation you are extra disappointed.

AFP or licensors Mourinho thinks his gamers have to have to be extra ruthless in a defensive sense

“We didn’t take care of to prevent two counter-assaults, we have to be a lot far more ruthless than we were. Ruben Neves did not imagine twice by halting Lucas Moura in the 1st minute and Dendoncker didn’t imagine twice in the very last moment to get a yellow card.

“In some moments in some positions we are a minor little bit naïve, much too great, as well soft. I have to confess that.”

Defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were remaining out of the commencing XI as Mourinho named a shock line-up which saw the likes of Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga start at the back.

Mourinho then instructed yet another journalist that he felt the team ‘defended well’ but reiterated his drive to see his gamers come to be additional ‘ruthless’, particularly with the transition in play.

He extra: “I assume we had been good defensively. The plans we conceded have been transition targets, counter-assault objectives and I repeat that you have to be ruthless from time to time.

“People sometimes use that phrase in assault but I believe you can use that phrase in defence also. You can not feel 2 times in the moment…we ended up way too awesome.”