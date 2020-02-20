[jose-mourinho-plays-down-dele-alli-tantrum-following-tottenham-star-slams-boot-in-disappointment-and-virtually-can-take-gedson-fernandes’-head-off!]

Dele Alli was raging after currently being substituted throughout Tottenham’s dismal 1- defeat to RB Leipzig in the to start with leg of their Champions League previous 16 tie.

The Spurs midfielder delivered an abject performance before remaining replaced by Erik Lamela in the 64th moment, sparking a tantrum.

Getty Visuals – Getty Alli did not respond perfectly to coming off

AFP or licensors Alli sent an uninspiring show

Alli slammed his water bottle to the ground in advance of executing the very same with his boots – 1 of which virtually cannoned into Gedson Fernandes’ head!

Following the game, Jose Mourinho dismissed strategies the 23-year-old was indignant with him, outlining that his participant was staying self-vital.

“I imagine he was offended with his efficiency, not with me,” Mourinho said of Alli’s reaction.

“I consider he understands why I took him off and our general performance improved.”

Spurs did boost adhering to the introduction of Lamela in Alli’s place, but Leipzig were being the dominant side in the course of and Mourinho was still left with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to thank for shedding by just the one aim.

Timo Werner struck from the penalty place in the second fifty percent subsequent a clumsy challenge from Ben Davies, leaving Spurs with it all to do in the next leg.

When questioned irrespective of whether his substitutions brought out the ‘real Spurs’, Mourinho released a prickly 4-minute rant about his side’s latest harm crisis, with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son between a number of extended-phrase absentees.

He advised BT Activity: “Come on, what do you signify by the serious Spurs?

“Let’s be loyal to the boys and notify that they did anything they could do. Lamela, you know how many schooling sessions he manufactured with the staff? Zero.

“Direct from harm to recovering on the pitch with the physios, direct to 20 minutes of a match of the Champions League. That is our group.”

He additional: “This is our situation. It’s like going to a battle with a gun devoid of bullets.”