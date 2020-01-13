Jose Mourinho suggests that injured Harry Kane could miss the English Euro 2020 campaign

Loading...

Jose Mourinho has indicated that Harry Kane could miss the 2020 EURO due to injury.

The 26-year-old was operated on for a thigh injury on Saturday after breaking a tendon in the defeat on Spurs New Year’s Day in Southampton.

Harry Kane will be a big failure for Tottenham

He is expected to return to first team training in April, but Mourinho’s recent comments have cast doubt on a three-month comeback.

When asked about an update to Kane’s return on Monday, Mourinho suggested that its availability for Euro 2020 might be questionable.

The manager at Tottenham said: “We have no news about Harry and if you ask me every time we come here the answer will be the same.

“We expect him to be outside by mid-April, late April, May and the next season, which I don’t know about.

“I have no news about Harry.”

Kane was the leading scorer in Euro 2020 qualifying with 12 goals and won the 2018 World Cup golden shoe with six goals.

The three Lions’ Euro 2020 tournament starts on June 14 against Croatia.

From his hospital bed, Kane tweeted that his operation went “very well”.