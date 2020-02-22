[jose-mourinho-tries-to-get-in-frank-lampard’s-head-by-revealing-he-by-now-is-familiar-with-chelsea-workforce-for-tottenham-clash]

Jose Mourinho has discovered he previously is familiar with the workforce Frank Lampard will pick when Tottenham check out Chelsea on Saturday.

The previous Blues boss returns to Stamford Bridge as supervisor of their arch rivals – dwell on talkSPORT – in a clash which could have massive ramifications for Champions League qualification.

Getty Images – Getty Lampard came out on leading when the pair previous went towards each other

Lampard will know all about Mourinho’s thoughts video games from his time as a player under the Portuguese, like when he accurately predicted Barcelona’s staff just before a Champions League clash in 2005.

And the Spurs manager has been up to his typical tips, professing an unfamiliar informant has informed him how Chelsea will line-up on Saturday.

He said: “Tomorrow the similar. I was instructed the exact. I was instructed they were back to a back again 5 which is what they ordinarily do when their benefits are not the ideal.

Jamie O’Hara defends Jose Mourinho following Tony Cascarino claimed modern-day soccer was ‘leaving him behind’

“They did that when they went to Lille, they did that when they came to us, a program they played for a few of us, and are quite comfortable with.

“It is a method extremely tailored to their schedule and the qualities of their gamers, but they have so many options that they can do what the manager decides to do.”

Lampard’s Chelsea took Mourinho’s Spurs by surprise in December, switching to a back again 5 and securing a cozy two- victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Questioned no matter whether Lampard will improve his collection given Mourinho’s information and facts, the Spurs boss said: “Will he go with the crew as is? Of course. Of study course.”

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty As soon as thick as robbers at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho and Lampard are now battling in opposition to each and every other

And, like any excellent journalist, Mourinho refused to reveal how he came about this golden nugget of know-how.

Pressed on how he located out, he explained to the reporters at his press meeting on Friday: “The same way you have a lot of information and you really don’t tell the sources.”

Mourinho was in a jovial mood all over his press conference, which was briefly interrupted when he joined in the cheers of a team of youths exterior.

You can watch the clip below…