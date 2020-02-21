[jose-mourinho-urged-to-‘give-troy-parrott-a-shot’-as-tottenham-striker-could-emulate-the-likes-of-wayne-rooney-and-marcus-rashford]

Tottenham legend Chris Waddle is adamant young striker Troy Parrott deserves to be in the to start with-staff squad for their match at Chelsea on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho’s facet are experiencing a disaster in attack as Harry Kane is ruled out till April with a hamstring harm, even though Heung-min Son may possibly not element for the relaxation of the campaign after sustaining a fractured arm final weekend.

getty Spurs have a true scarcity of attacking options

The absence of Kane and Son intended Spurs were really bare up front through their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig this 7 days, the Premier League aspect presenting very little in attack as Dele Alli and Lucas Moura stepping in up top rated in the one- defeat.

Waddle advised Racing Submit: “If Wednesday night’s Champions League match from Leipzig taught us anything at all it’s that Tottenham never have an option amount 9 with both equally Harry Kane and Heung-min Son injured. Other players just can’t basically be shoehorned into that job.”

Parrott, 18, is a person of Spurs’ most promising academy players but only has just one physical appearance in the Leading League to his title this time – a five-minute cameo in the course of a 5- acquire at property to Burnley in December.

A position in the squad at Stamford Bridge would be a possible baptism of hearth for Parrott but Waddle thinks the striker could even have a similar impact Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford had when they ended up youngsters.

Waddle extra: “You only will need to search at the likes of Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford to see what can transpire if you take an early punt on a younger striker.

“Sometimes you have to give a young striker a go – and now’s the time for Jose Mourinho to give Troy Parrott a shot. And that suggests at the quite the very least sticking him on the bench at Chelsea on Saturday.

getty Waddle believes Parrott is all set to engage in in Spurs’ first-crew

“The way Spurs participate in they require a amount nine and Parrott is that possibility correct now – and I really don’t treatment that he’s only 18. Let us not ignore that he’s a total worldwide – he played for the Republic of Ireland versus New Zealand in November – so he’s not a stranger to enjoying at a superior level surrounded by top gamers.

“I don’t think Mourinho has a great deal option or Tottenham’s prime-four prospective customers could be in real trouble. He complained on Wednesday that several of his gamers are jaded and fading. Very well, Parrott isn’t. He could be the remedy and Spurs supporters would give him a probability. They’ll be right guiding him due to the fact he’s a person of their possess obtaining appear through the academy.

“It’s hard to issue Mourinho since of anything he has accomplished down the a long time but I have never ever very got his reluctance to take odds on young children.”

