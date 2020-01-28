Jose Mourinho wants to strike hard at transfer to Manchester United

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 25: Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho talks to assistant Joao Sacramento during the FA Cup fourth round match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St. Mary’s Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho did not leave Manchester United on good terms. This may be one of the reasons he wants Tottenham to beat his old club on the transfer market.

Tottenham and Manchester United are locked in a transfer duel with the services of Leicester City striker Islam Slimani. If you think the matter has nothing to do with Mourinho’s time in business management at Old Trafford, you have obviously paid no attention to his managerial career.

French sources insist that the two Premier League clubs are stuck in tense negotiations with Leicester City over Slimani’s services. The Algerian striker will not play for the Foxes this season. Instead, Brendan Rodgers and senior Leicester officials have chosen to send him on loan to Monaco.

Obviously, the details of his loan will not prevent him from finding a new home in the Premier League this month. Manchester United sees him as a potential replacement for Marcus Rashford. The Spurs see it as the same sort of cover for Harry Kane. Both clubs have a strong motivation to add Slimani to their attack options.

Mourinho has the additional motivation to strike a cruel blow of transfer to his former employers. It is not Tottenham’s main reason for pursuing Slimani, but it is a good additional bonus for their Portuguese manager. Mourinho would like nothing more than to give United a boost for a player with the potential to really help both clubs in the last campaign.

Slimani will not have a significant impact on the club’s long-term dreams and aspirations. He’s a solid target man, but far from the world-class striker the two teams covet. Slimani would likely have a bigger impact at Tottenham at the moment given their total lack of options to lead the line. Lucas Moura has won several games as No. 9 in the absence of Kane, but he has failed to make a real impact on his club.

The interesting question is whether Leicester City can take advantage of the acrimony between Mourinho and United to their financial advantage. Neither side will imagine the idea of ​​losing a battle against the other. The Foxes would do well to encourage a bidding war between their two Premier League rivals.

Nevertheless, expect Mourinho to adjust United in the press on Slimani, no matter what. If he wins the race for his services, he will be delighted with the attractiveness of his project at Tottenham. If United wins the race for Slimani, Mourinho will make fun of them to celebrate the signing of a 31-year-old banned from the Premier League. No matter what it will be a great theater for football fans around the world.