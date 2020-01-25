Jose Mourinho’s brilliant treatment of Troy Parrott will pay off for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) presents Tottenham Hotspur Irish striker Troy Parrott (R) with the match ball to mark his league debut at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on December 7, 2019. – Tottenham won the game 5-0. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with audio, video, data, match lists, club / league logos or unauthorized “live” services. Use in online match limited to 120 images. 40 additional images can be used in overtime. No video emulation. Parallel use of social networks limited to 120 images. 40 additional images can be used in overtime. No use in betting publications, games or club / league / player publications. / (Photo by IAN KINGTON / AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham fans want to see Troy Parrott immediately thrown into the starting lineup, but Jose Mourinho is right to be careful with the young striker.

Harry Kane’s injury leaves Troy Parrott as the most talented striker available for Jose Mourinho to select whenever Tottenham takes the field. Fortunately, Special One chose to institute a special training program for Parrott instead of throwing it into the depths of Premier League football.

This means that Parrott undergoes initial team training with the rest of his Spurs teammates before working more with certain members of the club’s training team. It is fair to assume that no player in Tottenham receives more attention than the 17-year-old Irish striker.

It should be music to the ears of club supporters concerned about Parrott’s future. A story has developed on social networks that claims that Mourinho does not believe in the talents of the attacker. His most recent comments on Parrott dispel this notion in simple language. Mourinho isn’t sure when Parrott might be ready to handle the stress of senior football for the Spurs, but he wouldn’t waste staff time training a player he didn’t think could be a star in due course.

It’s really only a matter of time for Parrott. There is a chance he could appear in Mourinho’s team on Saturday against Southampton. Certainly, it is unlikely to be thrown in the Cup match against the Saints. The mere fact that he is forced into his manager’s thoughts is a testament to Parrott’s prodigious talent.

The worst thing Mourinho can do in Parrott is to rush his development. Putting pressure on a 17-year-old to succeed one of the best European strikers could destroy the mind of a young player. The mental stress that Parrott would feel would far exceed the physical bumps and bruises that I could experience in the field.

Instead, the right thing to do for Mourinho is to make sure he builds a positive relationship with Parrott in training. Giving him a specialized training program is a great way to show a young player that he is really inclined to do great things. Getting this type of treatment from a manager with Mourinho’s long list of accomplishments should do wonders for Parrott’s confidence and determination.

Mourinho deserves credit for playing the long game with Parrott. Succumbing to the cries of the fan base to play it immediately would be an easy solution. Fortunately, he seems deeply invested in Parrott’s long-term future in Tottenham. Patience will pay off for the young Irishman when he is ready to take on the challenge of Premier League football.