jose-mourinho’s-penalty-shootout-document-as-a-supervisor-in-england-is-dreadful-with-tottenham-crashing-out-of-fa-cup-to-norwich

Jose Mourinho’s penalty file as a supervisor in England is dreadful.

His latest location-kick woes arrived as Tottenham unsuccessful to reserve their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to Norwich on Wednesday.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Jose Mourinho has normally been unfortunate when it comes to penalty shootouts

Tottenham admirer fuming with Jose Mourinho and tells talkSPORT: “It’s time he left Spurs, he’s anti-soccer!”

Jan Vertonghen’s early goal looked to be plenty of to established up a quarter-ultimate versus Manchester United or Derby, until eventually Michel Vorm’s mistake from a Kenny McClean shot, which Josip Drmic tucked in, gifted the Canaries a late equaliser.

And the tie was resolved on penalties just after a goalless period of time of additional-time, with Erik Lamela’s place kick hitting the bar and Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul saving weak 12-property endeavours from both Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes.

It was discovered just after the match that Krul experienced Spurs’ penalty takers noted down on his H2o BOTTLE so he could test which way they would shoot their tries.

And it is honest to say his cheat-sheet labored as Norwich claimed a unforgettable victory.

The defeat usually means Mourinho has dropped all Seven penalty shootouts he’s been included in as a manager of an English club, because initial becoming a member of Chelsea in 2004.

Mourinho’s dreadful penalty shootout document in English soccer Chelsea 4-5 Charlton (League Cup, October 2005)

Liverpool four-1 Chelsea (Champions League, May well 2007)

Chelsea -three Manchester United (Community Protect, August 2007)

Chelsea four-5 Bayern Munich (UEFA Tremendous Cup, August 2013)

Stoke five-four Chelsea (League Cup, Oct 2015)

Person United seven-8 Derby (League Cup, September 2018)

Tottenham two-3 Norwich (FA Cup, March 2020)

Mourinho’s first shootout defeat came at Stamford Bridge at the palms of Charlton, who dumped his Chelsea crew out of League Cup in Oct 2005.

When not a frequent 90-moment match, it was the initial time the Portuguese mentor had suffered a loss on property turf with the Blues.

Other substantial shootout losses have involved Champions League heartache from Liverpool, which denied the Blues a location in the 2007 ultimate, and an 8-seven defeat as Manchester United boss to Championship club Derby in September 2018.

The latter final result piled the stress on Mourinho, who was sacked by United chiefs three months later.

In point, the only penalty shootout Mourinho has at any time won as a manger came for the duration of his time in cost of Internazionale.

Getty Frank Lampard’s Derby knocked Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United out the Carabao Cup past period

The Italian giants defeat Roma 6-5 on penalties to earn the Supercoppa Italiana in August 2008.

But speaking immediately after his most current penalty shootout loss, this time to Norwich, the Tottenham boss felt his facet were being unlucky in defeat.

He stated: “We don’t have earned to lose. We fought so difficult. At the conclude of the 90 and in added time we had been the ones making an attempt to acquire the match.

“I can have no unfavorable inner thoughts in direction of my gamers. I’m definitely, truly unfortunate for the boys.”