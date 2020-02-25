joseline-hernandez-reacts-to-mimi-faust-remaking-her-infamous-attack-scene-stevie-j

%MINIFYHTMLe922f6d4c5715e4a09a3ea6d5d18b46811%

The fact clearly show star offers a petty reaction following Mimi and Reggie get social media to share a video of them hilariously recreating the scene that is from the to start with time of & # 39 LHH: Atlanta & # 39 .

"Like and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Fans can try to remember the infamous year 1 scene when Joseline Hernandez attacked Stevie J throughout your therapy session with child mama Mimi Faust. Even if you you should not recall, Mimi is below to remind every person while hilariously recreating the scene with Reggie Monday, February 24.

In that video, Reggie acted as Joseline when putting a substantial dog stuffed animal as a substitute of Stevie. Seemingly, the video clip caught Joseline's notice, who then responded by means of a remark under the publication of The Shade Area with the clip.

"Can they equally remake the shower bar scene? Will they die to see it?"Like and Hip Hop: Miami"commented the star. He meant when Mimi and NikkoScandalous intercourse tape in which they were obtaining scorching sex in their shower bar.

Joseline further more doubled his clapback in a article on Instagram Tales. "When savers really don't get dollars, they just make antics. But we saw the fools tape right after tape. Goodbye," he wrote.

The initial scene took position in 2012 after Stevie insisted that her then companion Joseline be existing through her counseling session. At just one stage, Stevie could be observed disrespecting Mimi by wiping the sweat from Joseline's nose, which caused a dispute involving Joseline and Mimi.

"I am living with him, Joseline," Mimi shouted, to which Joseline replied: "Do you live collectively?" Mimi then claimed: "Certainly, I am at house," and in an quick Joseline commenced attacking Stevie J. Mimi, in the meantime, he didn't hassle in the middle of the fight.

Despite the chaos, Joseline apologized to Stevie for her intense habits. "I adore you, sorry for placing my minor legs on you. Hahaha, I love you daddy!" she claimed.