MINNEAPOLIS (Up Information Data) – Joseph Abraham McRunnel, 39, was determined as the target of the suspicious demise in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Hennepin County coroner's place of work says that the trigger of McRunnel's death was a stab in the chest.

In accordance to Minneapolis police, McRunnel was identified in an apartment with a wound of mysterious origin and then died at the Hennepin County Health-related Center.

A girl concerned in the incident was taken to a cleansing centre, but then transferred to the Hennepin County Jail for possible trigger of murder.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.