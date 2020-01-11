Joseph Parker welcomes the new Spider-Man identity after the bite fiasco and welcomes Oleksandr Usyk’s encounter when Anthony Joshua gives up

Loading...

Joseph Parker has fully embraced his new identity as “Spider-Man” after being bitten by a creepy creepy crawly animal and suffering from an illness.

The former WBO heavyweight world champion should be on the undercard of Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor Main Events compete against Dereck Chisora.

However, Parker pulled out of the fight after being bitten by a spider, causing certain parts of the media and Chisora ​​to make fun of the kiwi.

Getty Images – Getty

Joseph Parker retired from sports for a while after a spider sting

Manager David Higgins admitted that Parker’s immune system was “destroyed,” but the 27-year-old appears to have taken the joke well.

Parker trained in Las Vegas before his fight on March 1 against an unconfirmed opponent and flashed the famous web swing gesture “Spider-Man” while wearing an eight-leg T-shirt that stood out from its silhouette surged.

Speaking to the media from his gym, Parker admitted he would welcome the opportunity to compete with WBO competitor Oleksandr Usyk over the belt he had lost to Anthony Joshua in March 2018.

Since Joshua may be forced to clear one of his belts to meet his various mandatory title challenges, the former world champion has welcomed a cruiserweight clash with King Usyk.

Getty Images – Getty

The kiwi will return to the ring in the US in the next few months

🕷️ Some fighters would consider it a setback if they dropped out of a fight because of a spider bite. Joseph Parker sees it as an opportunity to make some new shirts … pic.twitter.com/1pZ99tDcV4

– Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 9, 2020

“I would love the opportunity to fight Usyk,” said Parker. “He is a top fighter with good skills, good movement and I would like to test my skills against him when it comes to the world title.

“There are a lot of things that have to happen … but if the opportunity arises, I’ll take it with both hands.”

When asked if he was expecting Joshua to release the WBO belt, Parker said he wasn’t sure but was confident.

“You never know, I just have to be patient and see what happens. I think they could, but when you box, you never know, things just change. “

Tyson Fury on his fight against mental health

