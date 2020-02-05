Joseph Parker’s opponents described Garcia against Vargas as a “waste of time”

World Boxing News May 2nd, 2020

The New Zealander and former heavyweight world champion, Joseph Parker, is expected to play at Shawndell Winters as his career continues to stall.

The 28-year-old, who once played Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in a row, will compete against the 39-year-old American after reluctant victories against Alexander Flores and Alex Leapai.

Winters is 13-2 as a professional and has not achieved any noteworthy wins in his humble record. The pair raises the question of how long Parker will stay on the water.

The fans were shocked when Mikey Garcia’s bill against Jessie Vargas hit social media on February 29.

“A waste of time,” said one commentator. Another added, “What on earth is going on?”

Parker urgently needs to move on faster. Especially after he has worked his way into the upper ranks of the Oberliga.

The ex-WBO ruler has been in the top five for some time. Parker is now apparently fighting for meaningful tests.

A triumph is on the agenda this month before Hopefully Parker will join the class.

Despite Parker’s less appealing affair, the Texas map for the Ford Center in Frisco is stacked.

FORD CENTER BILL

welterweight Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas compete against each other in a make-or-break fight for a possible world championship title.

Kal Yafai defends its super flyweight world title against pound for pound star Roman Gonzalez,

WBC flyweight ruler Julio Cesar Martinez puts his green and gold belt on the line against the British Jay Harris,

Another heavyweight showdown looks Murat Gassiev take Jerry Forrest,

Undefeated super welterweight Israil Madrimov battles Charlie Navarro, Flyweight contest Jesse Rodriguez vs. Marco Sustaita and Diego Pacheco against Oscar Riojas in the super middleweight round off the event.

Plus a super welterweight clash pitching Leo Ruiz Acevedo against the currently suspended Dennis Knifechief awaiting approval from the Texas State Commission.