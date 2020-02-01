Josh Adams has a hat trick when Wales scores a bonus point win against Italy in the opening game

Josh Adams had a hat trick when Wales beat Italy 42-0 at Millennium Stadium.

In the opening game of the Six Nations 2020, Wayne Pivac led a Wales test team against Italy for the first time.

Wayne Pivac took over Wales for the first time

Pivac, who didn’t play an international match against the barbarians in November, made his debut to scarlet Johnny McNicholl, George North switched to 13 and Saracens Center’s Nick Tompkins on the bench in Cardiff.

Wales won three penalties against Dan Biggar and led 9-0 in the opening stages.

McNicholl was sent off for a head injury exam and Tompkins won his first international. North returned to its usual wing position.

The game’s first attempt came after 18 minutes when the Wales line-out ball set up the backbone and sent Leigh Halfpenny Josh Adams into the corner for his eighth goal in so many tests.

Josh Adams made three attempts for Wales

Biggar missed the move, but Wales were in command 14-0.

McNicholl returned to the field after his HIA and Adams – top scorer at the World Cup – plunged into the corner again after Biggar got a cheeky pass through his legs. This time Biggar equalized and Wales went on to break 21-0.

Italy improved to build a warehouse in Wales 22 at the start of the second half.

However, the Azzurri could not prevail, and replacement Tompkins shot 40 meters into the air after an hour to try a great debut.

Nick Tompkins celebrates his attempt

Biggar turned into a 28-0 lead with a 20 minute lead before North refused the bonus point attempt with a Tompkins knock-on.

The fourth attempt – and the bonus point – came in the 77th minute when Wales drove near the line and North forced his way.

It was North’s 40th attempt for Wales and, alongside Gareth Thomas, placed him second in the list of attempts, with Halfpenny converting.

Adams finished his hat trick in the last seconds and another halfpenny change brought the final result to 42-0.