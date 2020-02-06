Josh Brolin snaps for a fan who criticizes his wife’s lingerie photo: “Shut up”

Josh Brolin has beaten back a supposed fan who made religious statements about a photo of his wife Kathryn Boyd in lingerie.

Things quickly escalated between the actor and his Instagram fan after Brolin shared a black and white boyd snapshot in lacy underwear.

“I want to love you wildly. I don’t want words, but inarticulate cries that are meaningless, for the sake of my most primitive nature, that flow like honey from my stomach The 51-year-old captioned the photo with the words of the American poet Anaïs Nin.

But what should be a romantic gesture, criticized the follower, who thought the photo was too sexy.

“Why show off your wife’s body on the Internet? It is not good, God wants her to cover her body and not to expose her,” the user wrote.

(Instagram)

The verdict was not welcomed by Brolin, who basically told the troll to go.

“I just spoke to God and God asked me to ask you to shut up and shower,” wrote the actor in defense of his wife, who was his personal assistant before they became engaged in 2015 and later in the year Married in 2016.

They now share a 14-month-old daughter named Westlyn. Brolin also has two adult children, Trevor, 31, and Eden, 26, from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd welcomed their daughter in November 2018. (Instagram)

Brolin is known for calling trolls on social media. The Avengers: Endgame star – who played Thanos in the film – was angry with users who posted spoiler alerts online when the film came out last year.

“I just want to tell people who are commenting on spoilers. I will disable the comments if this continues. Either I have to block you or I have to delete them because it is simply not okay to do this to anyone,” he said in an Instagram Stories video at the time.

“These are many, many, many, many years in the making. This is the basis of many childhoods. Why do you want to ruin it? It makes no sense. It’s just not okay.”