Josh Gad mocks John Travolta at Oscars while introducing Idina Menzel

Josh Gad, a frozen 2-star star, introduced his colleague Idina Menzel to appear at the Oscars last night (February 9) and couldn’t help but discover John Travolt’s notorious name flub.

The grease actor hilariously mispronounced the actress and singer’s name at the same ceremony six years ago as “Adele Dazeem”, and this has definitely not been forgotten over the years.

The Olaf actor took the stage and said of his co-star: “The iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, who is pronounced exactly as it is written, is our Elsa.”

(L-R) Maria Lucia Rosenberg, Anna Buturlina, Carmen Sarahi, Willemijn Verkaik, Lisa Stokke, Idina Menzel, Katarzyna Laska, Takako Matsu, Cisela, Wichayanee Pearklin and Aurora perform on stage (CREDIT: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

In response to the controversy at the time, Travolta admitted: “I beat myself up all day. Then I thought … what would Idina Menzel say? She would say:” Let it go, let it go! “Idina is incredibly talented and I’m so happy that Frozen took home two Oscars on Sunday night! “

Menzel remembered the moment at Watch What Happens Live: “I felt very sorry for me for eight seconds. Then I said to myself: ‘Pull yourself together. This is your chance. Sing the damn song. “But it bothered me for eight seconds. It threw me a little. “

The singer was accompanied this year by the singer Aurora and nine other actresses, who made the voice parts of Elsa available from all over the world in synchronized versions.

At the ceremony last night, Parasite was the first non-English language film to win the title of “Best Film” and was also awarded the title of “Best Director” for Bong Joon-ho, “Best Original Screenplay” and “Best Foreign Language Film”.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home the acting awards.