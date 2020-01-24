Josh Klinghoffer for his rejection of the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Fans of Red Hot Chili Peppers were delighted last month when they discovered the key voice in the band’s success, guitarist John Frusciante, returned to the band. He has been out of the band for over a decade, with the exception of a live performance. The news of his return came as a surprise. Frusciante’s replacement, Josh Klinghoffer, was not as surprised by the news of the band’s original guitar return as by the fans. He wholeheartedly accepted the decision.

The Klinghoffer years

Klinghoffer toured extensively with the band and worked on two of their albums, 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway. Both albums produced hits for the band, but to many fans, the albums themselves were consoling in comparison to their original funk-rock and 21st century commercial rock. We can’t thank everyone, obviously, and many believed that Klinghoffer did a great job bringing a slightly new sound to the band instead of repeating what Frusciante did. No doubt: Klinghoffer is an excellent guitarist.

No wonder

During a talk on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast, the guitarist talked about the experience rather openly. It’s a shame, obviously, but he’s happy about John’s return:

“It is absolutely John’s part to be in that band. So I’m happy for him, I’m happy to be back with them. If John had come back five years ago, it would have been difficult for me, temporarily, to I weigh [my work] against what they had. Now, after 10 years, two tours, and almost three albums of writing, I’m really proud of what I’ve done with them. I feel like we’ve created something. “

All in all, a very aristocratic and acceptable answer.

The dismissal

Although he has to crush news to find out about his release from one of the biggest rock bands in the world, Klinghoffer did it well. The rest of the band told the guitarist the raw news at Flea’s house. He got it as good as he could, in his own words:

“They just said, ‘We’ll get to that. We have decided to ask John to come back to the band, “And I sat there for an hour and I said,” No surprise. “And all she could think to say was, ‘I wish I could have done something with you, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute failure.’

The guitarist added that he regretted the last sentence, but at the moment, it sounds as if he was honest about his feelings on the subject. At the end of the day, he arrived to produce hits with a band he had been working with for ten years. overall, it’s not a bad experience.

The Return of John Frusian

The band was not the same without the guitarist. Nothing against Klinghoffer’s band membership. it’s just a matter of personal taste for the fans, who miss Frusciante’s riffs, low key voice and overall sound. When the band announced the return of the guitarist, it was as ecstatic as their followers:

“Red Hot Chili Peppers announces that we are getting along with our ten year old guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for the time with him and the countless gifts he has shared with us “We are also announcing, with great enthusiasm and wholeheartedness, that John Frusciante is reintegrating into our team.”

At the time of Klinghoffer’s dismissal, he was working with the band on new material. The team broke up all this material. Now, the band launches a new album from scratch with Frusciante, which drummer Chad Smith has confirmed. With Frusciante back, maybe the band can now recover a bit of their glory years or show the fans something completely new again.