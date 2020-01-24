Josh Klinghoffer: It is definitely the place of John Frusciante in Red Hot Chili Peppers

In December it was confirmed that Red Hot Chili Peppers was reunited with John Frusciante – a move that drove guitarist Josh Klinghoffer off the band.

In a new interview with WTF with Marc Maron, Klinghoffer talked about how he heard the news, with the guitarist who said when it was delivered, it came as a “complete shock” to him, but also admits that it was ultimately no surprise .

Klinghoffer explains: “I rode my bike to Flea’s house. They just said,” We’ll be right. We decided to ask John to come back to the band. “I sat there for a moment and I said, “I’m not surprised.”

“And the only thing I could think of was:” I wish I could have done something with you, musically or creatively, that this would have made an absolute impossibility. “

Klinghoffer emphasizes that there is no hostility between himself and the group, and adds: “It is definitely John’s place to be in that band. So that’s why I’m happy for him, I’m happy he’s with them again .

“If John had come back five years ago, it would have been difficult for me to temporarily weigh my work against what they had. Now, after 10 years, two tours and almost three albums with writing, I am really proud of what I did with it. I feel like we have created something. “

Following the news of Frusciante’s third stint with the Chili Peppers, drummer Chad Smith confirmed that they were writing and recording together again and said Rolling Stone: “The festivals are the only booked shows. For the time being we mainly focus on new songs and write a new album. We are all very excited to make new music. “

When pressed to clarify if that means the band is recording new music, Smith replies: “Yes. That’s all I can say.”

With Red Hot Chili, Frusciante will be Peppers for their run of 2020 festival shows in the US and Europe.