Josh Klinghoffer says Red Hot Chili Peppers firing him was “a pretty easy decision”

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer said it was a “fairly easy decision” for the band to fire him.

The musician was pushed out of the band earlier this year to make room for John Frusciante.

Speaking to Marc Maron about his WTF podcast, Klinghoffer said there was “no hostility” between him and his former bandmates after the end of his 10 years in the group, although it was “a complete shock but not a surprise” when he was found out.

“John and Flea have a musical language. I will never be able to deal with the story that he and John had, ”said Klinghoffer.

Frusciante returned to the Chili Peppers for the second time last month. He joined the group in 1988 but left four years later and returned in 1998 before leaving again in 2009. Then Klinghoffer took over.

Josh Klinghoffer on stage with Anthony Kiedis from Red Hot Chili Peppers. CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Klinghoffer said he had been personally informed of the decision at bassist Flea’s home. “They just said,” We will do it right. We decided to ask John to return to the band. “And I just sat quietly for a second and said,” I’m not surprised. “

“The only thing I could say was:” I wish I could have done something with you, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute impossibility. “

The new comments follow a recent interview in which Klinghoffer confirmed that there were no “hard feelings” when he left.

Klinghoffer played his last show with the longtime group in November 2019 and told Maron that he didn’t think he would appear on the band’s next album.

Earlier this month it became known that the Chili Peppers are currently recording a new record with Frusciante.

Drummer Chad Smith told Rolling Stone that the chilies were “excited” to have their old guitarist back in their pockets and confirmed that “the festivals are the only shows currently booked”.