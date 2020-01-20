Josh Klinghoffer says there are no heavy feelings after Red Hot Chili Peppers leaves

Josh Klinghoffer says there are no heavy feelings between him and Red Hot Chili Peppers after he recently left the band.

Last month it was announced that Klinghoffer would leave the Chilis after 10 years when they welcomed the former guitarist John Frusciante, whom Klinghoffer had replaced in 2009.

In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar, Klinghoffer was asked if there were any hard feelings between him and the band or his successor.

“I don’t think so. Not mine,” he replied.

Red hot chili peppers. CREDIT: Steve Jennings / Getty Images

He was also asked what lesson he would get out of his time with RHCP, which resulted in a less forthcoming answer.

“Ask me that some other time,” he said.

Elsewhere, the guitarist shared his proudest moments as part of the band. When he described his solo as “good” at the end of “Dark Necessities”, he also revealed that “Never Is A Long Time” has a special place in his heart.

“I still have a penchant for the song” Never Is a Long Time “but nobody knows it,” he said.

In the meantime, Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced that they are currently working on a new album with John Frusciante that has returned to the group last month after a ten-year absence.

Drummer Chad Smith told Rolling Stone that the chilies were “excited” to have their old guitarist back in their pockets and confirmed that “the festivals are the only shows currently booked”.