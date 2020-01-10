Josh McCown of the Philadelphia Eagles played against Seahawks

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – Josh McCown, backup quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles, played the second half of Sunday’s NFC wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

League sources told ESPN and the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday that McCown would be operated on Tuesday. It is expected to take six months to fully recover, which jeopardizes his 2020 season.

McCown, 40, replaced Carson Wentz against the Seahawks in the first quarter. Wentz emerged with a concussion and was later excluded for the rest of the game.

McCown was successful several times in the first half, including a memorable 11-meter run towards the end of the second quarter that helped Jake Elliot get the field goal. According to the ESPN, the injury occurred in the second frame.

After the third quarterback Nate Sudfeld was inactive against Seattle, McCown ended the game. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards and absorbed six sacks in the Eagles’ 17-9 loss.

After the game, McCown was emotional when he thought about his NFL career.

“This year has been nothing special for me,” McCown told reporters. “I really enjoyed it and learned so much from so many people. I’m grateful to be part of it. We’ll see about the future. I haven’t made any decisions yet. Me.” I will talk to my family and talk to them. I retired once so I know how to do it.

McCown completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,731 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions in 102 career games between the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions, the Oakland Raiders, the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns, the New York Jets and the Eagles.