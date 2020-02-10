Josh Peck plays the lead role in restarting the Disney + Turner & Hooch series

According to the deadline, Disney + Matt Nix ‘upcoming series adaptation of the sidekick cop comedy from 1989 has officially placed an order for 12 episodes Turner & Hooch with former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck for the lead role of Scott Turner. This project marks Peck’s first major TV role in four years since he starred in Fox grandfather Sitcom opposite John Stamos.

Peck first became known for his famous role as Josh Nichols in Nickelodeon’s fan favorite Drake & Josh Sitcom that aired from 2004 to 2007. His films also include The wackness. Red dawn and the ice age Movie franchise.

Peck’s Scott Turner, who was famously portrayed by Oscar-winner Tom Hanks in the film, is described as an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshall who suddenly inherits a big stubborn dog and soon realizes that the pet he didn’t want was his could partner he needs. This version will be different from the movie because Hanks’ character was originally a cop.

Matt Nix (The gifted burning Note) as part of his overall contract with 20th Century Fox TV. boneJosh Levy will also act as an executive producer.

The original Turner & Hooch The film was directed by Roger Spottiswoode. Hanks’ grim Californian detective Scott Turner followed when his life was uprooted when he was forced to team up with the drooling junkyard dog Hooch as the Dogue de Bordeaux witnessed the murder of its owner and was able to identify the killer. In addition to Hanks, the original film starred Mare Winningham and Craig Nelson.

Turner and Hooch Joins a list of properties that Disney + restarts and reinterprets, including Greg’s diary. Home alone and Night in the museum, amongst other things. The 1989 film is currently available for streaming on the new streaming service. The Home alone Restart recently occupied Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Rob Delaney (catastrophe).

