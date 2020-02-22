[josh-reddick-states-his-kids-have-gained-dying-threats-above-astros-cheating-scandal]

The Astros outfielder wasn’t associated in the indication-thieving plan, but he is even now obtaining threats

A working day right after whistleblower Mike Fiers discovered that he has gained demise threats in excess of his purpose in bringing the Astros’ sign-thieving scheme to mild, recent Houston outfielder Josh Reddick says the identical is real for not just him, but also his family members. Talking to media on Friday, Reddick says he has been given threats on social media that concentrate on his wife and 5-thirty day period-outdated twin boys:

You just see the very first things in your proposed box and it just says, ‘I will eliminate your loved ones. I will eliminate your youngsters. Blah blah blah.’ It’s depressing to examine mainly because it is over a match of baseball. It’s not truly worth that kind of drastic measure.

Reddick was not 1 of the members of the Astros who participated in the indicator-stealing plan, and but he is nevertheless staying targeted for his ongoing employment by the workforce. The threats have raised alerts within just each Houston and MLB, particularly provided how uncomplicated it is to accessibility gamers. Reddick pointed out that fans can easily obtain out which hotel the players are remaining at, as perfectly as when they are heading to a distinct stadium before sport.

That makes social-media threats an actionable worry, a person the MLB Players Affiliation appears to be to be taking significantly. Previous Tigers first baseman and present head of the MLBPA Tony Clark also spoke to reporters right after a very long conference with the Astros, the place he shared Reddick’s fears:

There are unquestionably concerns out there based mostly on some of the commentary. … There’s a heightened feeling of issue to make certain that on their own and their people are guarded. There is no question producing confident that our players and their households are capable to go to and from the ballpark and accomplish safely is a massive piece of the puzzle.

On prime of the demise threats that they are obtaining online, Astros gamers are also on the close of lightly-veiled guarantees from pitchers all over the league to toss at them this time as retribution for the dishonest scandal. The workforce has asked MLB to help guard them from these retaliation.

