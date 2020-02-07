Josh Reynolds approved participation in the NRL when the DP matter was brought up

Josh Reynolds will be able to play freely in the NRL at the start of the 2020 season while a domestic violence case against him is being tried by the courts.

Reynolds appeared today at the Sutherland Local Court in Sydney requesting that a two-day hearing be held from late July.

The court granted the application and the application will be heard on April 29 before the Downing Center District Court.

Reynolds did not plead guilty to assaulting estranged girlfriend Arabella Del Busso, whose real name is Donna Preusker.

“I am grateful that the court brought my matter up,” Reynolds said before the court.

When asked if he was happy, the NRL did not prohibit him from playing under the no-error stand-down rule, Reynolds said, “I wasn’t told that, but if they support me, I’m happy.”

The NRL’s decision to allow him to play follows an explosive 9News investigation that exposed his girlfriend for nine different aliases, allegedly falsifying pregnancies, and diagnosing cancer.

The report revealed that Reynolds’ team of lawyers will claim that she received a medical report from a doctor in 2013 under the name Bella Donna di Donato, indicating that she had brain cancer.

“Gave her two and a half, three thousand for her treatment … she didn’t have a job, so I probably supported her with $ 6,000 or $ 7,000,” a former friend told 9News.

Another friend, Michael Hayes, was awarded $ 7,866 by a Queensland tribunal.

He sued for the return of the money she needed to bury her relatives. An insolvency application was made for the outstanding claim.

Reynolds claims that he met Preusker on social media in late 2018 and saw them once. He then claims three months later that she contacted him to say she was pregnant with twins.

She reportedly then told him that she had lost the twins but was quickly pregnant again with twins. Reynolds went public with his fear after telling him that she had lost these twins.

Preusker is said to have told him that she was pregnant a third time, but Reynolds’ defense team will claim that the medical records show that she was not pregnant on these occasions.

Reynolds also claims that she told him last year that her mother had died and that she needed money for her funeral – and that he had given her more than $ 4,000.

9News spoke to Ms. Preusker’s mother, Isobel Preusker, and stepfather Matt Furlong, who allege that there have been repeated allegations.

“There was Bella Donna … Bella Melbourne. There was also Donna Barcelona … What happened is devastating for many people … it has to be stopped,” Isobel Preusker told 9News.