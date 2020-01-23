Josh Richardson of the 76ers has had a break in his thigh for at least two weeks

January 23 (UPI) – Josh Richardson, the guard of the 76s in Philadelphia, will be absent for at least two weeks because of a left Achilles tendon strain.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday that Richardson should be re-examined in two weeks because of the light strain on his left Achilles tendon.

Richardson suffered the injury in the first quarter of the 107: 95 loss to the Toronto Raptors. After 76ers star Ben Simmons fired a shot, Richardson hurried to Raptors guard Fred VanVleet to intercept the following pass.

Richardson grabbed his left leg immediately after he approached VanVleet. He was unable to defend himself and was withdrawn from the game after 76-year-old head coach Brett Brown took a break after a bucket from Pascal Siakam.

The training staff of the 76ers then accompanied Richardson into the changing room. Before leaving, he didn’t record any statistics against the Raptors within four minutes.

Richardson, 26, is in his first season in the 76s after signing a contract with Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler in the off-season. Earlier this season, he missed six competitions due to an injury to the right Achilles tendon.

In 38 regular season games this year, Richardson scored an average of 15 points, 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.