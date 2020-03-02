Josh Richardson of the Philadelphia 76ers suffers a concussion in opposition to the Clippers | NBA Information

The Philadelphia 76ers escort, Josh Richardson, was identified with a concussion experienced through the defeat on Sunday Street 136-130 from Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers said Richardson was on the NBA concussion protocol after initially qualifying the nasal contusion personal injury.

The 26-year-previous was hurt when his teammate Alec Burks backed in opposition to him with his head hitting Richardson’s deal with throughout the initially minute of the 2nd quarter.

Richardson experienced nine details in 10 minutes prior to leaving: he entered the recreation with an regular of 14..

Philadelphia also did not have All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back again) for Sunday’s recreation.

