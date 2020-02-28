[josh-taylor-joins-forces-with-former-tyson-fury-coach-ben-davison]

Environment Boxing News 28/02/2020

Josh Taylor

Tremendous lightweight champion Josh Taylor has joined forces with previous Tyson Fury coach Ben Davison ahead of his future entire world title defence.

The WBSS winner, who not too long ago signed for Best Rank, verified his intentions on the day of his announcement to encounter Apinun Khongsong.

“I am pleased to finally announce that I am teaming up with and likely to be teaching with Ben Davison in the up coming chapter of my occupation,” beamed Taylor.

“Ben is a world-class coach and is the greatest guy for me to do the occupation. I’m thrilled for what I this is going to be a incredibly prosperous partnership.”

I am happy ultimately announce that I am teaming up with and likely to be coaching with @BenDavison_ in the following chapter of my profession. Ben is a globe class mentor & is the greatest guy for me to do the occupation. Om excited for what I this is likely to be a extremely prosperous partnership 😊👊🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌪 pic.twitter.com/cmkHC3w0J4 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) February 27, 2020

Taylor will combat in Glasgow yet again at the SSE Hydro, for what will be a obligatory IBF title clash towards the unbeaten Thai on Saturday May well two, are living on BT Activity.

“I am tremendous enthusiastic to kickstart the new yr with a fresh new begin and with a new team,” Taylor stated. “I’m delighted to be fighting on BT Sport and ESPN+ and even additional so that this is going on in Scotland in entrance of a household crowd who have waited so extensive for this! I simply cannot hold out to get the ball rolling with a wonderful performance.”

His opponent Khongsong, 16- (13 KOs) hails from Bangkok. Khongsong labored his way into a obligatory placement by his successful of the IBF Pan Pacific and IBF Asia titles.

The Pan Pacific belt he has defended on a few occasions.



Promoter Frank Warren stated of providing Taylor’s defence of multiple belts to his property country: “I am delighted that we are ready to be portion of bringing Josh Taylor to Glasgow at these types of an essential juncture in his occupation.

“Josh is destined for lots of huge fights more than in the States. But he has got organization to attend to 1st on the house front.

“This presents an chance for the Scottish enthusiasts to truly get driving their person in big earth title motion.

“I am also looking forward to returning to Glasgow the place we have relished lots of fantastic evenings in the past and I am thrilled we have secured Josh to carry out on the BT Sport system.”

Josh Taylor’s US promoter, Major Rank chief Bob Arum, added: “Josh Taylor is a certainly distinctive fighter who is established on starting to be the undisputed 140-pound winner in 2020.

“I have no doubt he will set on a sensational performance for his house enthusiasts. I can’t wait for ‘The Tartan Tornado’ to return.”

TICKETS

Tickets on sale up coming week. A lot more details to adhere to.

Ticket Price ranges:



£300 – Interior Ring Hospitality



£200 – Floor



£150 – Floor



£100 – Tier



£80 – Tier



£50 – Tier



£40 – Tier