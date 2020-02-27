[josh-taylor-to-struggle-apinun-khongsong-in-scotland-on-could-2]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

WBA/IBF super light-weight world winner Josh Taylor will make his very long-awaited return to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow to confront unbeaten Thai contender Apinun Khongsong on Saturday, Could two.

Taylor, from Edinburgh, Scotland, has headlined The SSE Hydro 4 past times, exactly where he has drawn raucous crowds.

Promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Best Rank, “The Tartan Tornado” will make his very first visual appearance in the ring since his triumph in ultimate of the Planet Boxing Super Collection (WBSS) in London, the place he defeated the previously unbeaten Regis Prograis to add the American’s WBA title to his very own IBF version.

ESPN+ will have live coverage of Taylor-Khongsong beginning at two: 30 p.m. ET.

“Josh Taylor is a definitely unique fighter who is set on starting to be the undisputed 140-pound winner in 2020,” explained Prime Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I have no question he will put on a sensational efficiency for his house fans. I just can’t wait around for ‘The Tartan Tornado’ to return.”

“I am delighted that we are able to be portion of bringing Josh Taylor to Glasgow at this sort of an crucial juncture in his job,” Warren claimed. “Josh is destined for several big fights more than in the States, but he has got business enterprise to attend to initially on the residence front, and this offers an possibility for the Scottish enthusiasts to genuinely get at the rear of their guy in massive environment title action.”

Reported Sandra Vaughan, CEO, MTK Global: “We’re delighted to be working with BT Sport and ESPN+ to place on a exhibit of this magnitude in Scotland with an incredible expertise, Josh Taylor. Josh is a legitimate ambassador for Scottish boxing and we are thrilled to be doing work with him, and the teams at Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank to make this take place.”

Taylor (16-, 12 KOs) turned environment champion previous May perhaps when he defeated the then-unbeaten Ivan Baranchyk via unanimous selection in Glasgow. He then bested Prograis by using the greater part determination in one particular of the very best action fights of 2019, a victory that place him together with the division’s other unified planet champion, Jose Ramirez. Taylor acquired his spot in the WBSS with a convincing final decision about former earth winner Viktor “The Iceman” Postol.

“I am tremendous excited to kickstart the new calendar year with a fresh new start out and with a new crew,” Taylor claimed. “It’s terrific to have the groups at MTK World wide, Queensberry Promotions and Prime Rank in my corner, and I’m delighted to be combating on BT Sport and ESPN+ and even additional so that this is occurring in Scotland in front of a household group who have waited so very long for this! I just can’t hold out to get the ball rolling with placing on a fantastic overall performance.”

Khongsong (16-, 13 KOs), from Bangkok, acquired his necessary position by winning the IBF Pan Pacific and IBF Asia titles. He has gained six in a row by knockout and will be generating his initial ring physical appearance outside the house of Asia. Past February, he turned the very first fighter to knock out Japanese veteran and former entire world title challenger Akihiro Kondo.