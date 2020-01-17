Josh Thomas “Everything will be fine” is hilarious and heartbreaking

One of the most popular millennial comedians in Australia Josh Thomas returns to television and there.

Fans of his Emmy-nominated Please Like Me series will be thrilled to learn that your boi is hosting another show, but don’t expect this project to be exactly like his first one, as he features the Stan-exclusive Everything’s Gonna Be Okay series whirling things up.

Josh again takes on the multifaceted role of the series’ creator, author, executive producer and lead actor, but instead of basing the story on his life, he has written a completely new thread that takes place in the United States.

“This is not autobiographical at all, except maybe for some of my behaviors because I would do the same in such situations,” he told Variety.

In the series, Josh plays a 20-year-old neurotic who travels to California after his father’s death to visit his teenage half-sisters.

As the series was written by Josh, you know you’re comedic in good hands, with a lot of fun moments, but at its core, the show is filled with several powerful messages.

While Please Like Me focused on the LGBTQIA + community, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay focuses on another very important topic: autism, which is reflected in Nicholas’ sister Matilda, who is represented in the autism spectrum.

“I wanted a show with autism in the center and I think if you want to do a drama comedy, teenagers are the best representative of what that is,” he added.

Thomas spent a lot of time reading and meeting with teenage teachers and girls to properly understand the topic.

“If I want to talk about something that is traumatic or controversial, I want to have a personal relationship with it, or it has to be something that I can really explore,” he said.

The series also makes history as the first show that has ever starred in an actor in a main role in the spectrum, as Matilda is played by an autistic actress Kayla Cromer,

“Anyone with autism as a character doesn’t really have this disability themselves,” said Kayla Teen Vogue. “So how can you expect to behave like one of us when you’re not in our shoes?”

Josh was determined to cast an autistic actress who could give the role the role she deserved.

“If you find someone who has shared character experience, it will be better,” he said to Variety.

“If you’re an outsider and don’t know much about autism, you might expect a cliché or a trope or that they will be written in a certain way, but it’s an incredibly broad spectrum. It’s about the specificity of a character find and find more than one version to represent it authentically. “

Love, loss, grief, sexuality, youth, consent, parenthood and a host of other issues are treated with lots of laughs in this sincere story.

The first two eps of the brand new series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay fall TONIGHT at 5 p.m., only with Stan.

If you can’t wait that long (just like before), give the trailer a watch below to get a taste of what’s to come.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LvQvmKTHNe8

Image:

Stan.