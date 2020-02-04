Josh Thomas In Drag for “Everything will be fine” has breathed life into my dead soul

It’s Wednesday – it’s the middle of the week, I lack inspiration, I lack energy, but that has changed bloody because Josh Thomas made his drag debut. Two words: it’s wild.

Thomas, the star and creator of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, gave a little preview of this week’s episode on Instagram this morning. If you have to get around the critically acclaimed series, Thomas is referred to as a guy Nicholas, described as “a neurotic 20-year-old” who travels to the United States to visit his father and half-sisters.

“[But] after the early death of her father, Nicholas and his two half-sisters not only have to deal with a devastating loss, but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who has to face the opportunity and hold everything together. “

Anyway, in this episode Nicholas hosts a dinner party. Of course, a drag show follows.

When he started with E! Speaking news about his transformation, Thomas said that he thought he looked like this Peg Bundy from married … with children. Don’t judge me, but I had to use Peggy Bundy as a reference. But I can absolutely see it.

“In my heart, I think I look like Shakira, Shakira,” added Thomas on Instagram.

Melody: Don’t leave me that way Thelma Houston,

INSPIRED.

However, Thomas told E! News that he wouldn’t pull twice.

“It’s not easy,” he said, explaining that his corset broke the first time he jumped off the piano.

“And as the recordings continue, the corset keeps falling over my body. In the end it just broke and then just around my butt, ”he said. We love engagement.

Everything will be fine and you can now stream on Stan. You can publish the series HERE on the platform’s website.

If you still need something convincing to watch the show, aggressively click on the reviews below.

Everything will be fine