Josh Thomas only makes television that he believes will be fine

If the A.V. The club met Josh Thomas last December. We were excited to see the path that took him from his critically acclaimed semi-autobiographical breakthrough Please Like Me to his new freeform series about a mixed family that came together as a result of tragedy, everything will be fine. When asked why he wanted to tell the story of an Australian entomologist who suddenly finds himself the legal guardian of his two American half-sisters, he was delightfully reserved. “I just do it the way I think it’s good,” he says in the video above. “And then you come to the end and do the press tour and they say, ‘Why did you do it? ‘I don’t know why I did it! “Thomas may not have had that answer, but he had a lot to say about how to find a particular depiction, how to get the viewer to miss a character he just met, and why you never face your dung beetle should cover for the sake of art.

Photo credit: Pamela Littky / Freeform