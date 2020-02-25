joshua-rush-is-luke-mullen’s-most-significant-hype-male!

We all check with for friend’s views in advance of publishing items on the web and celebs are no exception!

Luke Mullen texted his Andi Mack co-star Joshua Hurry prior to submitting a TikTok about voter registration!

When Luke asked Joshua what he thought of the vid, Joshua was all about it!

“very intense, why you smoldering so damn tough,” Joshua wrote, adding, “baller, publish it king.”

Enjoy Luke‘s TikTok listed here to get the deets on where to indication up to vote!

https://t.co/zKNUY5OgxB pic.twitter.com/z0dcIlXUoJ — joshua hurry (@JoshuaRush) February 25, 2020

