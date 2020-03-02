[joshua-to-struggle-pulev-at-tottenham-stadium-on-june-20]



FILE Picture: Boxing – Anthony Joshua poses with the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO Environment Heavyweight belts immediately after successful his title struggle from Andy Ruiz Jr – Al Faisaliah Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – December eight, 2019 Anthony Joshua poses with the belts Action Photographs through Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Picture

March two, 2020

SOFIA (Reuters) – World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will facial area Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s required challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium on June 20, Pulev explained on Monday.

“The deal is already formally signed,” the 38-12 months-outdated former European amateur tremendous-heavyweight champion Pulev explained on his Fb site. “I am happy to be ready to exhibit the world how potent I am.”

Briton Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back again his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO entire world titles.

Recognized as “The Cobra”, Pulev challenged for the IBF entire world heavyweight title in 2014, shedding to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout.

Joshua final fought in London in September, 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, modifying by Ed Osmond)