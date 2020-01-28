Joshua will be disappointed with Fury trying to hit Wilder three times

World Boxing News 28/01/2020

📸 Mikey Williams / Stephanie Trapp / Mark Robinson

Tyson Fury looks forward to the prospect of a trio of victories as he plans to steal the WBC title against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, Nevada next month.

The couple clashes a second time with both of them still arguing over who earned the win in the first.

Should the “Gypsy King” Wilder inflict the first defeat of his career, the American can trigger the third fight between them. Something Fury likes to do.

This news is not music for Anthony Joshua, who was going to offer Fury a clash across Britain if he defeated Wilder.

Predicting the outcome before previewing the prospect of a trilogy: “What will happen in this fight is that I will get what I was right to win last time.

“I’ll get the green belt. I’ll keep my direct title. And if he tries to attack me again later, I’ll hit him again. I’ve hit him before. I know I can hit him three times in a row.”

After spending 18 months in the ring, Fury decided to rethink the old days after teaming up with Sugarhill Steward at Detroit’s Kronk Gym.

The reasons for the decision are simple – due to the controversial scorecards of the first fight. A KO is the only way to guarantee victory in Sin City.

It looks like Wilder has the highest knockout rate ever compared to any other heavyweight champion in the history of boxing. But as Fury repeated at the press conference, his dreams say “number two”.

One round is to end the unbeaten British heavyweight procedure.

TYSON FURY

“I’m going to win, that’s what I’m doing. Deontay Wilder can make any excuses he wants to make,” he said.

“Anyone on his team can tell him that he won this fight, but as a fighting man you know when to win and lose a fight.

“I’ll go out there, give him a boxing lesson, and shut him down.

“He’ll try and the right hand. If I’m stupid enough to be hit by it, I deserve to lose. I fell on the ground twice in the first fight, but it’s just how you react I am a fighting man.

“If he can’t take me down, I’ll eat him up.”