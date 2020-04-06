JoshuaW’s Chris Jerome praises Undertaker, AJ Styles For ‘Tremendous’ Boneyard match

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

The Boneyard match is one of the games being discussed in the new Wrestlemania card

AEW star Chris Jericho gives gifts to The Undertaker and AJ Styles and says he loves the game

Jericho had AEW winner Jon Moxley kill him a month ago

It is one of those times when the reality is more real.

It may be part of the announcement this time around but it didn’t stop Chris Jerue’s first attempt to make promises on what he put on WWE in terms of his current form in music. Reconstruction of Wrestlemania 36. The “high quality of all of them” should be taken into account. in Tampa, FL and was expected to draw thousands upon entry but was moved to the WWE Performance Center due to coronavirus threat.

The star of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) tournament announcing his thoughts on the big day Wrestlemania show featuring Undertaker and AJ Styles in a Boneyard match on social media social. Viewed by the host about his thoughts on the off-field competition, the former key player of Fozzy’s club is nothing but a lover of both players, Saying good-bye to what he saw after loving them for a job well done.

The bag went through taxes on the basics with the Undertaker melting Styles with the last plants he planted at the end. The persona of The Undertaker fully unfolded and started as he reached the stage running his suitcase, reminiscent of his first appearance as “American Badass” but in song of “Now Now we die” by Metallica.

When the rumors about the Wrestlemania game taped into the final competition of “The Deadman” start to break down his fighting career, it doesn’t take long for him to end his career by loving him like WWE fans They wondered what this match was about.

In the meantime, congratulations from some of the stars of most stars.

The fans were not thrilled with the Boneyard match but the club’s performance in Jericho stood in a different direction.

Photo: Chris Jerena on stage at the Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on May 2, 2013 in Los Angeles. Images: photo quality

.