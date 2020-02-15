[josiah-jordan-james-cleared-to-return-for-tennessee-in-opposition-to-south-carolina]

Mike Wilson, Knoxville Released two: 27 p.m. ET Feb. 15, 2020 | Up-to-date two: 34 p.m. ET Feb. 15, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Josiah-Jordan James is cleared to return for Tennessee basketball as of Saturday afternoon, Vols mentor Rick Barnes told Knox News.

Tennessee (14-10, six-5 SEC) faces South Carolina (15-nine, 7-4) at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Community.

James, who is from Charleston, South Carolina, has not performed in the past 4 games due to the fact of a groin personal injury. He battled a identical personal injury ahead of the year.

“He has not been wholesome all year,” Barnes said after UT dropped to Kentucky 77-64 last Saturday. “He wishes to play, but we’re not executing him any very good or us any good if you can’t give it to us the way we need him to.

“He’s attempted, he really has, but he’s working day-to-day correct now.”

James practiced Thursday for Tennessee in Knoxville.

James’ position probably relies upon on his exercise pregame at Colonial Lifestyle Arena. The freshman guard has been a confined participant in pregame warmups in advance of just about every of the past 4 video games.

The six-foot-6 guard got his most intensive pregame operate throughout his absence prior to UT’s 82-61 get in opposition to Arkansas on Tuesday.

James started out the initially 20 video games of the period for Tennessee. He is averaging seven.eight factors, five.7 rebounds and two.nine helps. He is shooting 37% from 3-place variety and 82% from the free of charge-toss line.