Journalist Gwen Ifill was honored with the “Black Heritage” series stamp

(KWWL) – Gwen Ifill’s picture is presented as the 43rd stamp in the Black Heritage stamp series by the US Postal Service. Ifill was one of the first African Americans to hold outstanding positions in both radio and print journalism.

Ifill graduated from college in 1977 and worked at The Boston Herald-American. She later worked for The Baltimore Evening Sun, The Washington Post and The New York Times. She was a White House correspondent and reported on President Bill Clinton’s campaign in 1992.

In 1994, Ifill switched to broadcasting when she covered Washington politics for NBC. She would join PBS to become The Newshour’s lead political correspondent with Jim Lehrer and Managing Editor or Washington Week. She was the first woman and the first African American to host a major television program with new analysis. In 2013 she was part of the first all-female team to host a daily national news program, PBS Newshour.

Ifill was known for her impartial and thorough reporting. During her career she received numerous awards /

She died in 2016.

Your stamp is issued as a forever stamp, the value of which always corresponds to the current price for an ounce of first-class mail.