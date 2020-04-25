Journalist who frequented Bengaluru hotspots among the 15 new Covid-19 instances in Karnataka

A professional medical worker puts blood sample in a package for rapid blood take a look at | Representational Impression | Carlos Becerra | Bloomberg

Textual content Dimension:

A-

A+

Bengaluru: A journalist is among the the 15 new coronavirus conditions documented in Karnataka, getting the whole range of bacterial infections to 489, the point out government claimed on Saturday.

“Fifteen new optimistic circumstances have been reported from final night until this noon…Till day 489 COVID-19 good scenarios have been verified. This features 18 deaths and 153 discharges,” the office stated in its mid-day situation update.

Clinical Education and learning Minister K Sudhakar, who is also foremost the government’s endeavours from COVID-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the condition war space, in a tweet verified that one journalist from Bengaluru had examined positive.

“#COVID19 Update: From 5 pm, 24th April until 12 midday these days A overall of 489 conditions, 15 positives, 18 fatalities & 153 discharges. Positive instances: 15 Bangalore Urban 6 (01 Journalist, 05 from Hongasandra) Belagavi 06 Mandya 01 Chikkaballapura 01 Dakshin Kannada 01,” he tweeted.

5 out of six verified for an infection in Bengaluru are contacts of a 54-year-aged labourer, who tested optimistic earlier this week while the other, the journalist visited Containment Zones demarcated by BBMP (town civic entire body).

All 6 examined good in Hirebagewadi in Belagavi are secondary contacts of a client previously tested beneficial.

Nine of the 15 scenarios are guys and 6 are gals.

According to sources, the journalist who tested positive is a cameraman with a Kannada information channel.

Also read: 5 detainees who attacked healthcare personnel examination good for Covid-19 in Karnataka

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the finest reports & opinion on politics, governance and extra, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Clearly show Total Post