[journalist-will-help-find-two-european-holidaymakers-missing-in-sarawak-character-reserve]

KUCHING, Feb 29 — Information and facts supplied by a journalist who observed two European travelers crossing a street served firefighters observe down the duo who were being noted lacking in the forest location of the Semenggok Wildlife Centre for Orang Utan, yesterday.

When contacted by Bernama, the Berita Harian journalist Mohd Roji Kawi, 52, reported he was on his way again from Pusa to Kuching and stopped briefly in Serian to conduct the Maghrib prayers.

“While searching for the mosque in Serian, I observed two Europeans who appeared exhausted crossing the road, but at that time it had not crossed my intellect that they were being the missing holidaymakers.

“After I acquired household and saw the messages on WhatsApp, I realised that the two Europeans crossing the road were the missing vacationers the firefighters had been searching for,” he mentioned, reporting the incident to the research and rescue staff.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Hearth and Rescue Operations Centre introduced that the lookup and rescue operation for the two visitors was halted at 10.48am, right after both equally were being found risk-free at the junction to Lubuk Antu.

“Six staff from the Siburan Hearth and Rescue Station with the aid of the K9 (tracker dog) unit were associated in the operation,” the functions centre reported in a assertion now.

The lacking individuals report was lodged by a wildlife centre official right after the two males failed to arise from the forest when the centre shut for the day at 4.30pm yesterday. — Bernama