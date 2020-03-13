Joy Behar Taking in the absence of “The Vision” due to Coronavirus

Aleg Behar, co-host of View, has allegedly surpassed ABC’s popular daytime talk show as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Variety reported late Thursday that 77-year-old Behar announced his decision during a pre-recorded episode of The View that will be released on Friday. Although neither she nor any of the program’s staff have tested positive for coronavirus, Behar is responding to her daughter’s requests to stay home for now.

He is expected to be absent from the program next week and will evaluate his situation afterwards.

“I’m in a higher risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” says Behar, in the episode, according to Variety. “I don’t see my age, but I’m really up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

View tapes in New York declared an emergency state today in response to the coronavirus spread. The virus has infected 95 people in the city, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects that number to decrease to 1,000 by next week.

Whoopi Goldberg’s camp mates, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin, are set to line up next week, according to Variety.

Behar has been a trusted antagonist of President Donald Trump, who has used his pulpit throughout the long talk program to engage in his much-teased brand of taunts.

Earlier today, Behar asked President Trump to resign from the coronavirus, making the baffling claim that his Oval Office address on Wednesday shows that the president himself is in poor health.

“It does not inspire confidence. I could hear him breathing. Could you? “Said Thursday’s episode.” Do you think there is a microphone in the nostrils? Talk about someone who is in poor health and has been exposed to some people who have had coronavirus now. “

