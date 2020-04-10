Joy Crookes Releases New Single “Anyone But Me”

Indian singer Joy Crooks released a brand new single “Anyone but me” today (April 10).

Subsequent releases to 2019 “Ever since I Left You,” “London Mine,” “I / Element” and “Wound,” in the new single, described the new single as “Crooks,” “studying his relationship with mental health and meet with comfort and let go in conversations with the people around her. “

“I was suffering from mental health problems when I was young,” Crooks said. “I’m still learning how to articulate what’s going on in my head. Being able to have such important conversations … was a difficult task, and I think that’s why I always turned to music.

“Music has the potential to soften the blow with topics such as mental health – it can make situations that seem completely inaccessible, sensitive – especially when you feel that you are living with a different version of yourself.”

Anyone but me https://t.co/g5NayVBR1s pic.twitter.com/sd6CDGGLsM

– Joy Crookes (@joycrookes) April 8, 2020

Natives of south London Crookes also announced they were heading to Australia in October to perform at the Indie / Splendor In The Grass Festival.

Crooks was included in the NME 100 list for a new artist in 2020, and was nominated for the British Rising Star 2020 Award along with Celeste and Bebadubi.

Now someone other than myself is available for transfer and purchase.