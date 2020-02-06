Joyce Mitchell, whose role in Richard Matt, David Sweat’s prison escape inspired “Escape at Dannemora”, released from correctional facility

ALBANY, N.Y. – The former prison tailer who helped two killers escape from a maximum-security New York prison was released Thursday after more than four years behind bars.

Joyce Mitchell, 55, was released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Center north of New York on Thursday. She will be under community surveillance in northern New York, where she previously lived and worked at Dannemora State Prison, prison officials said in an email statement.

Mitchell helped Richard Matt and David Sweat get out of prison in 2015. She provided the tools they used to chisel through walls and pipes in a Shawshank Redemption style escape in northern New York. .

After a three-week manhunt, Matt was shot and Sweat was captured and put behind bars for life. The escape was featured in a Showtime 2018 mini-series, “Escape at Dannemora”, with Patricia Arquette playing the role of Mitchell.

Mitchell was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years and was denied parole three times. She was approved for parole on February 8 after a prison staff committee determined that she had saved time for good behavior.

She will remain under surveillance until June 8, 2022.

