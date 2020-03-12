Joyful 312 Working day! Want a totally free bike?

March 12 is “312 Day” — a signifier that triggers an “Oh, yea, I guess it is” minute as it clicks the day and the Chicago space code line up for just one working day a yr.

But the event also pairs very well for Goose Island Island Beer Co.

Its signature beer is dubbed 312.

To mark the situation, the individuals at Goose Island have been publishing clues on Twitter and Instagram each and every hour right up until 11 p.m. that direct the intelligent and rapid-footed to the area of a free bicycle.

1st appear, very first served.

The advertising started in the wee hours Thursday morning. A full of 24 bikes will be specified away.

Here’s a clue tweeted at 8:53 a.m.:

“You see, it’s a pro location for backdoor cuts and bar down beauties. Give our ideal to Bobby and Stan.”

The response: the United Center.

The bikes — Sole brand mounted gears decked out with a Goose Island paint occupation — are staying snatched up within minutes of the social media posts remaining sent out, Goose Island spokesman Tomasz Donda reported.

Another clue sent out this early morning:

“A area for numerous, with a view. North of the city, with a flamingo hue.”

The remedy: The Edgewater Seaside Apartments, 5301 N. Sheridan, which are affectionately recognized to quite a few as “that pink building on Lake Shore Generate.”

One particular pleased hunter who has seemingly been roaming in a car or truck with a pal considering that midnight has snatched up two bikes thus considerably.

Yet another backer of “312 Day” is iHeartMedia Chicago. The company’s 6 radio stations in the city are highlighting a diverse charity and encouraging listeners to donate and volunteer.