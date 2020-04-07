JP McManus let down as star-studded Professional-Am postponed to 2021

JP McManus has spoken of his disappointment at the postponement of his charity fundraising Pro-Am established for this summer months at Adare Manor.

The star-studded match, which was a full offer-out, had lined up golfing royalty such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Jackson, Brooks Kopeka, Jon Rahm, and Shane Lowry for the July 6 and 7 occasion at the Co. Limerick location with proceeds benefitting charitable organisations in the Mid-West.

Nevertheless with the world Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic now forcing sporting postponements very well into the summer months, which include the 149th Open up Championship owing a week later on, the JP McManus Professional-Am Committee on Tuesday announced it was also delaying its 2020 match although revealing a new day at Adare Manor of July 5 and 6, 2021.

“We are all pretty dissatisfied with this information and we would like to thank everybody concerned with the Pro-Am for their knowing and endurance,” JP McManus claimed in a assertion saying the postponement.

“To all ticket holders: remember to keep on to your ticket caps and we look forward to viewing you in 2021 for what claims to be an fascinating match of earth-course golf. We would also like to express our gratitude to the European Tour for their continued help of the occasion. We hope anyone will remain protected during these unparalleled occasions.”

Event organisers explained all caps procured will be valid for the rescheduled 2021 celebration, as will all on-web site parking and Park & Ride passes but included that spectators who want to be refunded for their ticket caps ended up recommended to pay a visit to www.jpmcmanusproam.com.