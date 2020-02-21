[jpegmafia-shares-boozy-online-video-for-new-track-‘bald!’]

JPEGMAFIA has launched a shock new track ‘BALD!’ alongside an liquor-fuelled video for the music.

The rapper introduced the tune on Twitter previous night (20 February), captioned with “MY NEW Music WILL Focus on THE BALD DEMOGRAPHIC” and “IF U Received A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U”.

IF U Acquired A FUCKED UP HAIRLINE THIS FOR U https://t.co/nda2Ybo3FK — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) February 20, 2020

JPEGMAFIA’s most recent album was 2019’s ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’, which followed 2018’s ‘Veteran’. In the past year, he’s collaborated with Danny Brown (on ‘3 Tearz’ which also functions Operate the Jewels), Vegyn (‘Nauseous/Devilish’), and Tkay Maidza (‘Awake’).

The movie sees the rapper drinking tequila from the bottle ahead of seemingly passing out. Observe the clip under.

Future Islands, fronted by the follicle-challenged Samuel T. Herring, responded to the tweet with an indicator that he may possibly recognize with the rapper’s new concentrate on demographic.

it me😓😓😓 — Upcoming Islands (@futureislands) February 21, 2020

In a 5-star evaluation of ‘All My Heroes Are Cornballs’, NME mentioned: “JPEGMAFIA’s 3rd album is his most achieved history nevertheless. Certain, it might not slap you in the face fairly like ‘Veteran’, but there’s far a lot more invention here – and it seems like the kind of album produced for multiple listens on headphones.

“Based on his multipurpose vocal effectiveness, it’d be great to see Peggy abandon the punk rap sound and experiment by placing out a sardonic lo-fi R&B album. Can we start a petition?”