JPMorgan Chase finds a new CMO in its co-brand card department

JPMorgan Chase has promoted Leslie Gillin, President of Co-Branding Credit Cards, to Chief Marketing Officer – a position previously held by recently promoted Kristin Lemkau.

Gillin is a certain veteran in financial marketing.

Previously, she served as Chief Marketing Officer in Citi’s consumer business from 2014 to 2016 after working in various direct and CRM positions at Bank of America and MBNA Europe.

She has been Head of Co-Brand Cards at JPMorgan Chase since February 2017. In a statement, the company said it led the co-brand credit card business to the largest co-brand portfolio in the world.

“Under Leslie’s leadership, our co-brand card portfolio has had phenomenal success with double-digit growth in sales, outstanding and new card members,” said Gordon Smith, JPMorgan Chase co-president and chief operating officer.

“I am confident that their knowledge, energy and creativity will now serve the entire company and all of our customers very well.”

Gillins predecessor Kristin Lemkau was appointed managing director of the new US wealth management department last December. She has served as Chief Marketing Officer since 2014 and was named Marketing Expert of the Year in New York in 2019. She was praised for her ability to drive business results.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Leslie is our CMO,” said Lemkau. “She is an amazing marketing talent and a great person all round. She has extensive experience in P&L and marketing and is a highly respected leader for the team.

“I am very excited to continue working with her in my new job to expand the wealth management business. I know that she will destroy this job.”