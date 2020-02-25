[jpmorgan-chase-plans-to-unveil-local-climate-initiatives-at-investor-day]



FILE Photo: A male walks into the JP Morgan at Canary Wharf in London Could 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Image

February 25, 2020

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co executives strategy to announce new weather-change initiatives on Tuesday, such as constraints on funding coal mining and Arctic drilling, as nicely as a $200 billion focus on to offer financing for sustainable initiatives.

JPMorgan said on Monday that it would detail the initiatives at the bank’s investor day. The bank has confronted yrs of criticism from environmentalists for its interactions with fossil-gas firms, scrutiny it has sought to stay away from at events like its once-a-year shareholder conference, which are open to the general public. (https://reut.rs/38lCdmj)

The bank’s modifying technique at its 13th annual trader working day, which is invitation-only, arrives as other massive U.S. banking institutions have declared comparable initiatives.

JPMorgan stated it will facilitate $200 billion of transactions in 2020 that “support local weather action” and progress the United Nations’ sustainable growth ambitions.

People transactions are predicted to be a combine of loans, underwriting, advisory solutions and investments, and will consist of $50 billion of funding for inexperienced initiatives, which was earmarked to depend towards a 2017 goal.

The bank mentioned it hopes to finance tasks that handle additional than just local climate adjust, this sort of as initiatives aimed at enhancing social and economic development, like infrastructure, entry to cost-effective housing and health and fitness treatment.

The financial institution explained it will also cease furnishing funding for new oil and gas developments in the Arctic, and will broaden limits on its financing of coal mining and coal-fired power.

Environmental activist team Rainforest Motion Community said it welcomed the bank’s new limitations on supplying financing to coal firms, but explained the bank supplies far financing offers for fossil fuel businesses than coal organizations.

“Their coal mining financing represented fewer than one% of their over-all fossil financing” in the latest a long time, claimed Jason Disterhoft, a climate and strength senior campaigner with Rainforest Motion Network. “We require to see significantly much more from them, significantly in conditions of phasing out their fossil financing.”

The lender declined to comment on the amount of money of previous revenues received from this form of lending.

Late final calendar year, Goldman Sachs Team Inc also swore off delivering new loans for Arctic drilling or thermal coal mines. (https://reut.rs/34sOVga)

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Modifying by David Gregorio and Sam Holmes)