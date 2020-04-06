JPMorgan could suspend dividend in Coronavirus – Dimon crisis

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – Receive CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday said that the bank could consider suspending its dividend following an “extremely adverse” recession of the coronavirus and consequently warned that profits will “significantly” decrease. ‘year.

In his annual letter to shareholders published Monday, Dimon said that while the bank could increase its capital and liquidity buffers by limiting certain assets, such as reducing dividends, there is currently no intention of making such decisions.

However, “out of extreme caution”, and in an “extremely adverse scenario”, the board of directors could suspend the regular quarterly dividend, warned Dimon, while noting that loan commitments could accelerate in order to support the real economy and 2020 earnings will drop “significantly” from last year’s $ 36.4 billion.

“We have managed an extremely adverse scenario which foresees an even deeper contraction of the gross domestic product, down 35% in the second quarter and which will last until the end of the year, and with US unemployment continuing to rise, reaching a peak 14% in the fourth quarter, “said Dimon.

“Even in this scenario, the company would still have closed the year with strong liquidity and a CET1 ratio of around 9.5%,” he added. “This scenario is quite serious and, hopefully, unlikely. If it were to resolve, the Board would likely consider dividend suspension even if it is a rather small claim on our share capital basis. If the Council suspended the dividend, it would be for extreme prudence and based on continuous uncertainty as to what the coming years will bring “.

JPMorgan shares were up 3.51% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate a bell opening price of $ 87.00 each. However, this move would leave the stock with a decline from the beginning of the year to around 38.5%.

U.S. banks are under pressure to both increase lending to small businesses and households in order to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic and maintain solid capital buffers to satisfy Federal Reserve bank regulators and overseers.

Dimon said that in its base case for 2020 – which is also very close to the “extremely adverse” scenario that could result in a suspension of dividends – the bank will likely lend an additional $ 150 billion to the US economy.

“I would like to point out that as we move closer to the extremely unfavorable scenario, current regulatory constraints will limit the additional actions we can take to help customers, despite the extraordinary amount of capital and liquidity we could distribute,” said Dimon.

“We are working closely with all levels of government during this crisis – and as we participate in government programs to address serious economic challenges, we will not be asking for any regulatory relief for ourselves,” he added.

