[jpmorgan-names-veteran-gori-as-new-asia-pacific-main-govt]

February 27, 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday named veteran Filippo Gori as its new Asia Pacific chief govt officer to oversee approach and functions of the Wall Street bank across 17 marketplaces in the location.

Gori, who has been with the lender for two decades, will consider up the new job in addition to his current tasks as head of banking in Asia Pacific and Hong Kong chief executive, the lender explained.

He usually takes above the Asia Pacific chief’s role from Nicolas Aguzin, who has been named as the chief govt of the bank’s worldwide private banking small business.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee Modifying by Tom Hogue)