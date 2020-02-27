FILE Photograph: A look at of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York Metropolis May well 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
February 27, 2020
HONG KONG (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co
Gori, who has been with the lender for two decades, will consider up the new job in addition to his current tasks as head of banking in Asia Pacific and Hong Kong chief executive, the lender explained.
He usually takes above the Asia Pacific chief’s role from Nicolas Aguzin, who has been named as the chief govt of the bank’s worldwide private banking small business.
