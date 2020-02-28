[jpmorgan-restricts-worldwide-vacation-to-protect-from-virus:-bloomberg-information]



FILE Picture: The J.P.Morgan emblem is viewed at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March three, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Image

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co issued world-wide restrictions on non-vital travel to guard its staff and business towards the spreading coronavirus, the Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/2vnxhyW noted late on Thursday.

The Wall Road company explained it is “restricting all worldwide travel to important journey only,” due to the continued spread of coronavirus, Bloomberg described, citing a memo.

The organization did not react to a Reuters request for remark outside the house typical small business several hours.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Enhancing by Subhranshu Sahu)