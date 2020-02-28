[jpmorgan-restricts-worldwide-vacation-to-protect-from-virus:-bloomberg-information]

FILE Picture: The J.P.Morgan emblem is viewed at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March three, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Image
February 28, 2020
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co
The Wall Road company explained it is “restricting all worldwide travel to important journey only,” due to the continued spread of coronavirus, Bloomberg described, citing a memo.
The organization did not react to a Reuters request for remark outside the house typical small business several hours.
